Royal Blood announce 2018 US headlining tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Royal Blood spent a good part of the fall on the road in support of their latest album, How Did We Get So Dark?, alongside acts like Queens of the Stone Age and Guns N’ Roses. The British garage rockers will do much of the same for the first half of 2018, as they’ve just announced a US headlining tour.
Following stints in South America and Australia, and more supporting dates for QOTSA, Royal Blood will come stateside for a spring tour that kicks off May 28th in Brooklyn and closes June 16th in Richmond, Virginia. Nashville, Austin, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh are also included on the band’s itinerary.
Consult the full schedule below.
Royal Blood 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
12/09 – Inglewood, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas
12/19 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
02/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^
03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/25 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic Festival 2018
04/24 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
05/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre
05/03 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Bank Arena
05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
05/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
05/13 – Perth, AU @ Hbf Arena
05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre ^
05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^
05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^
05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^
05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE $
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $
06/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $
06/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $
06/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live $
06/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution $
06/12 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live $
06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte $
06/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National $
^ = supporting Queens of the Stone Age
$ = headlining
Revisit the video for the album’s title track: