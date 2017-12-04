Royal Blood announce 2018 US headlining tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Royal Blood spent a good part of the fall on the road in support of their latest album, How Did We Get So Dark?, alongside acts like Queens of the Stone Age and Guns N’ Roses. The British garage rockers will do much of the same for the first half of 2018, as they’ve just announced a US headlining tour.

Following stints in South America and Australia, and more supporting dates for QOTSA, Royal Blood will come stateside for a spring tour that kicks off May 28th in Brooklyn and closes June 16th in Richmond, Virginia. Nashville, Austin, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh are also included on the band’s itinerary.

Consult the full schedule below.

Royal Blood 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

12/09 – Inglewood, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

12/19 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

02/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^

03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/23 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic Festival 2018

04/24 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

05/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre

05/03 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Bank Arena

05/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

05/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

05/13 – Perth, AU @ Hbf Arena

05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre ^

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^

05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE $

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

06/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

06/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

06/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live $

06/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution $

06/12 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live $

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte $

06/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National $

^ = supporting Queens of the Stone Age

$ = headlining

Revisit the video for the album’s title track: