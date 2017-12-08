Royal Blood perform “I Only Lie When I Love You” on Conan: Watch

On Monday, Royal Blood announced new US headlining tour dates for 2018. During their gig on Conan last night, the British garage rockers gave fans a preview of what to expect from their live show by performing “I Only Lie When I Love You”.

With heavy guitars and a sweaty, rock ‘n roll swagger in tow, Royal Blood proved they can satisfy an audience whether it’s on a studio set or in a rumbling music venue in Brooklyn. Replay it up above.

“I Only Lie When I Love You” is taken from Royal Blood’s latest album, Did We Get So Dark?. Find their full touring schedule here, and grab tickets here.