Run the Jewels ruin Stephen Colbert’s wholesome, politics-free Christmas celebration in new skit: Watch

Run the Jewels have a history of spoiling Stephen Colbert‘s more wholesome attempts at humor, and that trend continued last night when the hip-hop duo crashed the latter’s late show performance of “Jingle Jingle (Santa Party)” with some harsh truths. As Colbert trims the tree against a snowy, suburban milieu, El-P and Killer Mike stroll city streets, tying up Santa in a trunk while reminding us “that’s a drone, not a sleigh.”

“Ho ho ho ho, sheeple, wake the fuck up,” Killer Mike spits before calling declaring St. Nick his bitch. “Quit spying on the kids, you a perv, eat shit,” he rhymes. Though Colbert urges everyone to “put politics aside for just one night,” it isn’t long before he’s rhyming alongside the boys, dropping bleeped-out verses that are “too real” even for RTJ. Watch the whole sketch above.

Just yesterday, Run the Jewels shared their video for “Call Ticketron”, a victory lap in a year that saw them score their first Grammy nomination .