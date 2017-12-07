Ryan Reynolds to star in live-action Pokemon movie

Photo via Comicbook.com

From Deadpool to… Pokemon.

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the forthcoming live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu. He’ll play the film’s titular character, appearing alongside Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies).

The film finds Smith’s character teaming up with Detective Pikachu after her father is kidnapped. Alex Hirsch and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) wrote the script to be directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps).

Production is set to begin in mid-January. A release date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, Reynolds’ other big blockbuster, Deadpool 2, is set to hit theaters next June.