Sharon Jones’ posthumous music video for “Sail On!” unveiled: Watch

On The Tonight Show last month, The Dap-Kings and The Roots paid tribute to the late Sharon Jones by performing “Sail On!”, a track taken from the legendary singer’s new, posthumously released album, Soul of a Woman. Now, a music video for the song has been unveiled.

Helmed together by Chris George, the clip is comprised of archival footage showing Jones and The Dap-Kings recording the track at Daptone Studios in Brooklyn sometime before her death. The soul artist passed away in November 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

Watch the video up above.