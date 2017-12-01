Show Me the Body release new Challenge Coin 7-inch, share “Talk”: Stream

New York City punk trio Show Me the Body released a new track called “K-9” back in October. At the time, they said the song would be part of an upcoming 7-inch, and that effort has now been revealed. Dubbed Challenge Coin, the 7-inch’s physical release went down yesterday at a pop-up shop in NYC’s China Town. Now, the B-side, “TALK”, has come online.

“The challenge coin began as an object of solidarity among military and law enforcement personnel,” the band explained via a press release. “Our Challenge Coin is about empowering community. ‘Talk’ is an expression of the violent urgency it takes to reach other communities.” Also described as being “about remaining free within the plague of masculinity and capitalism,” “TALK” can be streamed below.

The Challenge Coin 7-inch follows March’s CORPUS I mixtape, which saw Show Me the Body joined by the likes of Princess Nokia, Denzel Curry, Cities Aviv, Moor Mother, Mal Devisa, and more.