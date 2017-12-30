Sir Ringo Starr: Beatles drummer to be knighted by the Queen of England in 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores

Following in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Sir Van Morrison, Sir Ray Davies, and his old pal Sir Paul McCartney, Beatles’ drummer and famed solo artist Ringo Starr (née Richard Starkey) will be knighted by the Queen of England. He’s not alone, either, as he’ll be joined by Bee Gees‘ co-founder Barry Gibb, who will receive knighthood along with his late siblings Robin and Maurice as part of the Queen’s New Year’s honors for “services to music.”

“It’s great!” Starr said of the honor to the BBC. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love.”

Gibb also offered up some thoughts on his forthcoming knighthood. “This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten,” he told the UK’s Press Association. “I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor. It is as much theirs as it is mine.”

McCartney’s knighthood celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. In 1965, The Beatles received an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their contributions to the arts. Four years later, John Lennon returned it in protest of Britain’s involvement in the Nigerian Civil War of the era.

McCartney, ever the gentleman, sent a message of congratulations to his old bandmate on Instagram. “Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it,” he wrote. “Best drummer best pal! X Paul”