Smino and Terrace Martin reveal smooth new collaboration “Pecans”: Stream

Yours Truly’s “Songs From Scratch” sessions, in which two artists collaborate on the spot in a studio, have birthed some solid entries over the years from Chance the Rapper and Nosaj Thing, Angel Haze and Lunice, and Kehlani and Mr. Carmack.

The latest installment does more of the same, bringing together St. Louis’ own Smino and longtime Kendrick Lamar producer Terrace Martin on a song called “Pecans”. The results are of the smooth variety, with Smino’s flow like liquid mercury coating Martin’s jazzy meanderings.

Check it out below, followed by a video that captures them working in the studio.

Smino’s acclaimed debut, blkswn, landed on our Top 50 Albums of 2017. He’s spent the last few weeks opening for SZA.