Solange cancels New Year’s Eve performance, releases statement about health issues

Solange was slated to close out 2017 with a performance at Johannesburg’s Afropunk Festival. Unfortunately, it appears that won’t be the case, as the singer revealed in an Instagram post earlier today that, after being diagnosed with an autonomic disorder, doctors won’t clear her travel to South Africa.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE,” she writes. “There is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”

“Autonomic disorder” is a blanket term for any disorder that serves to weaken or incapacitate the autonomic nervous system. Though the specifics of Solange’s diagnosis are unclear, issues related to such disorders tend to center around heart rate, blood pressure, and digestion.

Over the summer, Solange claimed to have “broke out” of a hospital in order to perform at London’s Lovebox festival. “I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days,” she told the crowd. “After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform. And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”

In today’s Instagram post, she touched on her need to better care for her condition. “As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.”

Read her message in full below:

