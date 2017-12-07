Sophie shares video for cacophonous new single “Pony Boy”: Watch

Sophie literally and figuratively revealed herself on the gorgeously vulnerable “It’s Okay to Cry” back in October. With her new single “Pony Boy”, however, the London artist showcases quite a different side of herself — the bold, sexually awake, unapologetic side.

“Pony Boy” shatters the status quo with a vicious barrage of industrial noise pop, the quaking low end vibrating like the deliberate steps of a predator stalking its willing prey. It’s sexy and a bit terrifying all at once, and the accompanying music video reflects that through dance. Directed by Sophie herself, the clip features choreography and dancing from performance duo FlucT. According to a press release, the moves are “a dramatized ménage à trois, a mutating power dynamic expressed through dance.” Check it out up above.

The video highlights the new live show Sophie debuted in October at the Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Los Angeles. In May, she’ll present it again at Moogfest as part of a lineup primarily featuring female, non-binary, and transgender artists. A press release notes that a headlining New York show will be announced soon.