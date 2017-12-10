Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returning for sequel: Report

The team’s back together. We think. Reports currently indicate that director Jon Watts will, after much negotiation, be returning to the Marvel universe to direct the sequel to his much-loved Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland, as well as writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, have already confirmed that they’ll be returning. Considering the film’s success was due in great part to its quirky, distinctive tone, this would be a very good thing.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige himself apparently announced Watts’ involvement at the Marvel Panel at Brazil’s CCXP, though it bears noting that the news has yet to be confirmed by the studio.

“Kevin Feige just confirmed in a video displayed in the Marvel Panel at #CCXP17 Jon Watts is the Director of ' Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel'.”#MarvelNaCCXP https://t.co/cG4OIdayMH — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) December 9, 2017

“For me it’s just one movie at a time,” Watts told Entertainment Weekly last summer. “I can’t wait to see Infinity War because I know what they’re doing but I don’t know all the specifics but I feel like with Tom as Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do.”Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel arrives on July 5th, 2019.