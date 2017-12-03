Spoon burn through three songs from Hot Thoughts, give interview on CBS This Morning: Watch

Fresh off a performance of “Do I Have To Talk You Into It” on The Tonight Show, Spoon returned to the small screen on Saturday for a rousing three-song set to accompany a fun, revealing interview on CBS This Morning.

During the interview, frontman Britt Daniel and bassist Rob Pope discussed their process (“[S]peaking in tongues, trying to latch onto something”), their early days as a band (“We were scrappy, we were snobby”), and how they dealt with getting dropped from Elektra in 1998 (mainly by naming songs after their old A&R guy, Ron Laffitte). They also touch on their enduring belief of the album as a band’s definitive document, with Daniel saying he believes one should still be able to “gauge the value of a band on their album.”

“Fifty minutes of this guy bearing his soul is better than three and a half minutes of it,” Pope added.

Watch the interview below, as well as their performances of standouts from this year’s excellent Hot Thoughts: “Do I Have To Talk You Into It”, “Hot Thoughts”, and “Can I Sit Next To You”. Meanwhile, the band’s current North American tour marches on, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve in Washington D.C.