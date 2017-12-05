St. Vincent takes us to church with stunning performance on Fallon: Watch

St. Vincent wrapped the first leg of her massive Fear the Future Tour on Sunday with a show in Brooklyn, New York. She stuck around the city for one more stunning performance, though, appearing last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Annie Clark may have stood stationary on her platform as she sang the MASSEDUCTION track “Slow Disco”, but it was far from as stoic performance. She wore the sorrow of the song plainly on her face as she looked out over the pews that held her string section. As the entire process has been from announcement to concert experience, this was yet another example of how fully realized St. Vincent’s vision has been behind one of the year’s best records. Check it out up above.

The Fear the Future tour will pick up again early next year with a second US leg.