Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

St. Vincent takes us to church with stunning performance on Fallon: Watch

Annie Clark performs the MASSEDUCTION cut "Slow Disco" with accompaniment from a string section

by
on December 05, 2017, 10:08am
0 comments

St. Vincent wrapped the first leg of her massive Fear the Future Tour on Sunday with a show in Brooklyn, New York. She stuck around the city for one more stunning performance, though, appearing last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Annie Clark may have stood stationary on her platform as she sang the MASSEDUCTION track “Slow Disco”, but it was far from as stoic performance. She wore the sorrow of the song plainly on her face as she looked out over the pews that held her string section. As the entire process has been from announcement to concert experience, this was yet another example of how fully realized St. Vincent’s vision has been behind one of the year’s best records. Check it out up above.

Read more:
Top 50 Songs of 2017
Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff on Why You Can’t Fake Success
10 Times St. Vincent Gave No Fucks

The Fear the Future tour will pick up again early next year with a second US leg.

Previous Story
Netflix has finally fired Danny Masterson
Next Story
Ty Segall announces new album, Freedom’s Goblin, debuts “Fanny Dog” on Conan: Watch
No comments
More Stories