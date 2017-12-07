Menu
St. Vincent performs stripped-down version of “Los Ageless” on The Daily Show: Watch

Plus, she talks about the sex and drug themes of new album MASSEDUCTION

on December 07, 2017, 10:50am
Earlier this week, St. Vincent stunned when she performed “Slow Disco” and took audiences “to church” on The Tonight Show. For her appearance on The Daily Show last night, the musician born Annie Clark unfurled a stripped-down version of “Los Ageless” against a pink, boxed background. Watch it up above.

Additionally, Clark sat down for a brief chat with host Trevor Noah, wherein she talked about her new stellar album, MASSEDUCTION, and its “dominatrix at the mental institution” and drug themes (something she’s spoken at length about before). Check out their discussion below.

