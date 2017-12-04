Stone Temple Pilots announce first tour with new singer Jeff Gutt

Photo by Michelle Shiers

Last month saw Stone Temple Pilots introduce fans to their new lead singer, Jeff Gutt. The former X-Factor contestant played his first show with the band at a private gig in Los Angeles wherein they debuted their new single, “Meadow”. Come Spring 2018, audiences across the western US will get their chance to see what the Gutt-fronted STP is like live when the band heads out on a brief US tour.

(Read: The Best and Worst Replacement Singers)

The 10-date swing includes stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, and Boise during the month of March. The band is also set to play a trio of festivals, including Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio and Florida events Fort Rock Festival and Welcome to Rockville.

Tickets for the non-fest concerts go on sale this Friday, December 8th, at 10 am PST. All purchases come with a digital download code that can be used when the band releases their upcoming new album. Find the complete itinerary below.

Stone Temple Pilots 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

03/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

03/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

03/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/17 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

04/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

Gutt first auditioned for Stone Temple Pilots in September 2016 and was given the job this past May. He spent the rest of the year with Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz writing and recording new music, including the new single “Meadow”. A new full-length effort is expected next year.

(Read: Core 25 Years Later: A Conversation with STP’s Dean DeLeo)

Gutt is the third singer to front STP. Founding member Scott Weiland fronted the group from its 1989 formation until 2013, when he was replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. The band went into a period of inactivity following Weiland’s death in 2015; Bennington passed away earlier this year.

Below, watch Gutt and STP perform “Meadow” for the first time.