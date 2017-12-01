Stranger Things officially renewed by Netflix for third season

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Netflix has officially renewed Stranger Things for its third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A release date has not been set, but would one assume it’ll once again be around the Halloween season.

In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. “Eleven,” is busy filming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Her best friend Finn Wolfhard, a.k.a. “Mike,” recently signed a record deal with Royal Mountain Records and is recording a debut EP with his band Calpurnia. Gaten Matarazzo, a.k.a. “Dustin,” also has a band and they have a couple shows scheduled in the near future.

This is a developing story…