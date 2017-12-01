Menu
Stranger Things officially renewed by Netflix for third season

Another trip to Hawkins is set for next year

by
on December 01, 2017, 11:26am
In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Netflix has officially renewed Stranger Things for its third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A release date has not been set, but would one assume it’ll once again be around the Halloween season.

In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. “Eleven,” is busy filming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Her best friend Finn Wolfhard, a.k.a. “Mike,” recently signed a record deal with Royal Mountain Records and is recording a debut EP with his band Calpurnia. Gaten Matarazzo, a.k.a. “Dustin,” also has a band and they have a couple shows scheduled in the near future.

This is a developing story…

