Sylvan Esso cover “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You” from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Stream

Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Sylvan Esso are known for their sublime electropop stylings, something they demonstrated on this year’s What Now. For their latest tracked, however, they’re putting away the computers and synths in favor of an acoustic guitar and PBS.

The duo have covered “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You”, one of the enduring melodies from the classic children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Singing about cleaning up your room and hanging up your jacket as a sign of affection has never sounded so sweet and sincere. Take a listen below.

Sylvan Esso will be on tour for much of 2018, and you can find their dates below.

Sylvan Esso 2018 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival

01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

01/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/11- Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/13 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/01-04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Fest

03/05 – Punta Cana, DR @ One Big Holiday

03/09-10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Art & Music Project

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/24-25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

03/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman

03/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 – Monroe Live

03/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

04/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/04 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

04/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill + Mine

05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/29 – Istanbul, TU @ Salon iKSV

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

07/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

07/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Co.

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

07/26 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/30 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/02 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum