Sylvan Esso cover “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You” from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Sylvan Esso are known for their sublime electropop stylings, something they demonstrated on this year’s What Now. For their latest tracked, however, they’re putting away the computers and synths in favor of an acoustic guitar and PBS.
The duo have covered “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You”, one of the enduring melodies from the classic children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Singing about cleaning up your room and hanging up your jacket as a sign of affection has never sounded so sweet and sincere. Take a listen below.
Sylvan Esso will be on tour for much of 2018, and you can find their dates below.
Sylvan Esso 2018 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival
01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
01/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11- Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/01-04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Fest
03/05 – Punta Cana, DR @ One Big Holiday
03/09-10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Art & Music Project
03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/24-25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival
03/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman
03/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 – Monroe Live
03/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
04/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/04 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
04/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill + Mine
05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/29 – Istanbul, TU @ Salon iKSV
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
07/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
07/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Co.
07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
07/26 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/30 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/02 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum