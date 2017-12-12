SZA brings out Chance the Rapper to perform “Child’s Play” in New York City: Watch

Photos by ​Philip Cosores (SZA) and Ben Kaye (Chance)

SZA ascended to superstardom in 2017 with the release of one of the year’s finest efforts, Ctrl. Chance the Rapper has occupied that space for awhile now, but the ever-humble rapper hasn’t forgotten where he came from. Last night, the pair looked back fondly on their early days together with a joint performance of “Child’s Play”.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)

The surprise performance came during SZA’s headlining show at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Chance came out midway through the set to reunite with the New Jersey MC for the track from her 2014 Z EP. The two were clearly as thrilled to be performing together as the crowd was to witness it, as you can see in the fan-shot video below.