SZA performs “Supermodel” with string section on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo via NBC

Fresh off a stunning debut performance on Saturday Night Live, SZA appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show on Tuesday. The CoSigned R&B singer again captivated the audiences with a moving, orchestral rendition of “Supermodel”, complete with festive lighting and a mini string section. Replay it up above.

“Supermodel” is taken from the 7th best album of the year, Ctrl. SZA recently racked up five Grammy nominations on the strength of that LP, including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. She also brought out Chance the Rapper during her show in New York City earlier this week.