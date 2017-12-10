SZA performs “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” on SNL: Watch

It’s been a breakout year for SZA. TDE’s alt-rock songstress finally delivered her long-awaited debut full-length, Ctrl. It ended up being one of our favorite albums of 2017 and also earned her seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. Last night saw her achieve another major career milestone, serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She first performed “The Weekend” with accompaniment from a woodwind section and women’s choir. She later returned to the stage to sing one of the year’s best tracks in “Love Galore”. With Travis Scott absent, her tacked on a new verse to “Love Galore”.