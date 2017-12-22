SZA shares new video for “The Weekend” directed by Solange: Watch

Like most people in 2017, Solange is clearly a big fan of SZA. Over the summer, she shared an Instagram video of herself wildin’ out to one of the best songs of the year, SZA’s “Love Galore”. Her latest SZA-based visual is a major step up, however, as she’s gotten to direct the official clip for the Ctrl track “The Weekend”.

The video finds SZA in a number of alluring outfits dancing in industrial settings like a parking garage, an austere concrete balcony, and empty warehouse spaces. It’s stark yet sensual, and you can check it out up above.

SZA recently received recognition with a number of Grammy nominations, including Artist of the Year. Ctrl got nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album, while “The Weekend” is up for Best R&B Performance, “Supermodel” is nominated for Best R&B Song, and the Travis Scott-featuring “Love Galore” is vying for Best Rap/Sung Performance.