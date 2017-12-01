Talib Kewli joined by Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada to perform “Traveling Light” on Conan: Watch

When Talib Kweli makes the trip to late night, he rolls in deep. Last week, he brought along Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham on Fallon to perform “Heads Up Eyes Open”. And on last night’s episode of Conan, he was joined by Anderson .Paak on drums and producer Kaytranada.

The trio delivered their collaborative track “Traveling Light” from Kweli’s recent release, Radio Silence. Grabbed in a camo jacket and a “RESIST” shirt, the Brooklyn rapper was a fiery and energetic as ever. As tends to happen when he’s on stage, however, it was .Paak’s irresistible charm and unique vocals that lifted the performance to the next level. He didn’t hide his excitement, either, as he bounded about the stage with Conan and Kweli at the end of the song. Watch the replay above.

Radio Silence also features appearances from Jay Electronica, Waka Flocka, Amber Coffman, BJ the Chicago Kid, Bilal, Robert Glasper, and more.