Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 movie to be released on the 50th anniversary of the Sharon Tate murders

When Quentin Tarantino announces a new movie, it demands attention. Granted, he’s also announced a number of movies that never saw the light of day over the years, from Kill Beatrix to Vic and Vincent, his long-rumored offshoot story about Michael Madsen and John Travolta’s respective characters from Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. But for what looks to be the director’s ninth feature (out of his alleged ten, before retirement), Tarantino is tackling what will assuredly be a high-controversy topic: the Manson murders.

Of course, as we recently reported, not much is yet known about the degree to which the filmmaker will focus on Manson’s violent cult. The film will be an “ensemble piece” revolving around the cult’s string of unspeakably violent murders, and certainly exists in the same space as Tarantino’s last few features. Ever since Kill Bill, the director has been obsessed with the concept of rewriting history, with no less blood but in a light where the ostensible heroes win, whether Jews during WWII or slaves in the Civil War era or renegade mercenaries in the unforgiving frontier. Now, he tackles one of the more terrifying moments of modern cultural history, likely with a lot of dialogue and a lot of graphic violence.

If you were curious as to when his latest will be unleashed, wonder no longer. Variety reports that the yet-to-be-titled feature will be released on August 9th, 2019, noting that it’ll mark the 50th anniversary of the heights of Manson’s rampage. Whether it’s in good taste is likely of little concern to director or studio; it’s hard to imagine that Sony was unaware of the date’s historical relevance when booking it. In the meantime, names on the level of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Margot Robbie will continue to circle the project, which like all of Tarantino’s others will most certainly get people talking.