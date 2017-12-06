Taylor Swift shares Bloodpop remix of “…Ready For It?”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

BloodPop’s current CV reads like a who’s who of pop’s upper echelon. In just the last few years, the producer/songwriter formerly known as Blood Diamonds has hit the studio with Justin Bieber (“Sorry”, “Friends”), Lady Gaga (“A-YO”), Grimes (“Go”), and MØ (“Drum”).

Today, he adds another famous name to his growing portfolio: Taylor Swift. Here, BloodPop reworks the Reputation single “…Ready For It?”, turning it into something far, far more digestible than the original. It follows previous remixes of Lana Del Rey’s “Lust For Life” and HAIM’s “Little of Your Love” earlier this year.

Check it out via TIDAL.

Swift was recently named one of TIME magazine’s “People of the Year.” Reputation was also just added to digital streaming platforms.