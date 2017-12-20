Ted Kennedy’s political aspirations take a fall in Chappaquiddick trailer: Watch

Chappaquiddick is a biopic based on the aftermath of Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car crash which left his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne dead. Jason Clarke (Everest, Terminator Genisys) stars as the US Senator alongside Kate Mara (House of Cards) as Kopechne and Bruce Dern (Nebraska) as Joe Kennedy.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, provides a glimpse into the crash itself before quickly shifting into the investigation of the accident. The Kennedys are seen coming up with a strategy to tell their own version of the truth and keep Ted’s political aspirations intact.

John Curran (Stone, Tracks) directed the film, which also stars Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan, and Olivia Thirlby. Chappaquiddick arrives in theaters on April 6th, 2018.