Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Ted Kennedy’s political aspirations take a fall in Chappaquiddick trailer: Watch

The upcoming biopic dives into the aftermath of the US Senator's infamous 1969 car crash

by
on December 20, 2017, 4:30pm
0 comments

Chappaquiddick is a biopic based on the aftermath of Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car crash which left his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne dead. Jason Clarke (Everest, Terminator Genisys) stars as the US Senator alongside Kate Mara (House of Cards) as Kopechne and Bruce Dern (Nebraska) as Joe Kennedy.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, provides a glimpse into the crash itself before quickly shifting into the investigation of the accident. The Kennedys are seen coming up with a strategy to tell their own version of the truth and keep Ted’s political aspirations intact.

John Curran (StoneTracks) directed the film, which also stars Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan, and Olivia ThirlbyChappaquiddick arrives in theaters on April 6th, 2018.

Previous Story
Katy Perry channels Marie Antoinette in lavish new video for “Hey Hey Hey”: Watch
Next Story
Will Forte makes A Futile and Stupid Gesture for Netflix in first trailer for National Lampoon biopic: Watch
No comments
More Stories