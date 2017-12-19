Terrifying Donald Trump robot joins Disney’s Hall of Presidents: Watch

Move over Mickey Mouse, the sitting US President has arrived at Walt Disney World. After a long delay, an audio-animatronic robot — think Chuck E. Cheese, but way creepier — in Donald Trump’s likeness has taken its place in The Hall of Presidents located at Liberty Square in the Magic Kingdom.

The silicone-skinned figure dons Trump’s signature “hair” and wears its suit jacket unbuttoned with a tie dangling far below the belt buckle. But for some reason, his face weirdly looks like Jon Voight.

It's weird how the Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents is Trump from an HBO movie five years from now where he's played by Jon Voight pic.twitter.com/7GtizFfELR — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 19, 2017

The animatronic Trump takes center stage surronded by past presidents, including Abraham Lincoln. None of them look particularly impressed.

Disney finally put Trump in the Hall of Presidents and the others are all “can you believe this schmuck” pic.twitter.com/cpn3N3kxfe — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 19, 2017

Unlike the real-life rage-tweeting president, the robot measures its words carefully, but the message doesn’t stray too far from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra. “Above all, to be American is to be an optimist — to believe that we can always do better — and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” it says.

In contrast, President Barack Obama’s figure said, “We may come from different places and believe in different things, but what makes us American is a shared spirit. A spirit of courage and determination, of kindness and generosity.”

