The 2018 lineup for Best Kept Secret is indie gold

The Best Kept Secret Festival goes down June 8th-10th, 2018 in Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands. The lineup definitely caters to the indie crowd, as LCD Soundsystem, The National, CHVRCHES, Deerhunter, and Father John Misty are among the notable acts playing.

Also confirmed are Vince Staples, Tyler the Creator, Future Islands, Spoon, Ty Segall, Four Tet, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Rostam, Rodriguez, …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Waxahatchee, Preoccupations, Alex Cameron, and The Internet, with many more acts still to be announced.

Tickets and more information can be found on the festival’s website.