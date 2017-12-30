The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2018

Look, January sucks. With the holidays behind us, the wintry chill starts feeling less dreamy and more unforgiving, keeping us in our living rooms. Fortunately for us, there’s plenty to watch on TV, especially on Hulu, which has a ton of goodies on the way.

From age-old lessons with Mr. Miyagi to creepy Texas parables, there are so many gems to parse through. It’s admittedly a comprehensive list, but we chiseled it down to the best of the best, even including everything that’s leaving come February.

So, start your new year right by planning accordingly below.

_________________________________________________________

Watch ASAP

Beside Bowie (2017) – Learn everything you ever wanted to know about … Mark Ronson.

Detroit (2018) – Kathryn Bigelow’s followup to Zero Dark Thirty dials it back to the ’60s civil rights-era.

Frailty (2001) – It’s your duty to pay homage to the late Bill Paxton by revisiting his spooky directorial debut.

Ingrid Goes West (2017) – Aubrey Plaza and Elisabeth Olsen get darkly comical in this Neon release.

Punch Drunk Love (2002) – As Phantom Thread hits theaters, see another side of Paul Thomas Anderson with this left-of-the-dial rom com.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) – Get your monthly Tarantino fix with this bloody mess of a crime drama.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) – Put on those dancing shoes and celebrate 40 years of John Travolta’s disco inferno.

Secretary (2002) – Re-watching this twisted romantic comedy should prove interesting in the post-Weinstein era.

Spaceballs (1987) – Fatigued by Star Wars? Add some intergalactic levity into your life.

Zodiac (2007) – There’s never a bad time to sit down with David Fincher’s three-hour epic.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) – Hey, you earned this.

_________________________________________________________

Catch It or Catch Up

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX) – January 4th

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC) – January 2nd

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX) – January 8th

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX) – January 8th

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) – January 5th

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC) – January 19th

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX) – January 3rd

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX) – January 8th

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX) – January 8th

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) – January 10th

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX) – January 4th

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original) – January 17th

_________________________________________________________

Binge It!

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

_________________________________________________________

Get Scared

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

_________________________________________________________

Save It For Later

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

_________________________________________________________

Guilty Pleasure Watch

10 to Midnight (1983)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Black Rain (1989)

Bloodsport (1988)

Cool World (1992)

Evolution (2001)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Total Recall (1990)

_________________________________________________________

Say Goodbye on January 31st

Alfie (2004)

Amelie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1984)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)