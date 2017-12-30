The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2018

When it comes to Netflix, it’s really about the original programming, and January is no exception. The beginning of 2018 sees exciting new films by David Wain and Mike Flanagan, a new home for Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and one intriguing docu-series about food.

Having said that, there are still a handful of popcorn classics for our respective queues, from the entire Lethal Weapon franchise to The Godfather trilogy to, yes, Caddyshack. It’s a long list, but fortunately for you, we’ve broken it all down for your next TV party.

Take a look below.

_________________________________________________________

Watch ASAP

A Futile and Stupid Gesture – January 26th – David Wain’s latest is a Netflix original comedy that captures the rise and fall of National Lampoon magazine.

Before I Wake – January 5th – Another Netflix original horror film by Gerald’s Game director Mike Flanagan.

The Shawshank Redemption – Or, according to The Losers’ Club, a story called, “Andy in the Slammer”.

Rotten – January 5th – A Netflix original docuseries about how food gets to our table. Things could get gross.

The Polka King – January 12th – Jack Black stars in this Netflix original comedy about real-life Polish-American polka band leader Jan Lewan.

_________________________________________________________

Catch It or Catch Up

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – January 19th

Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – January 1st

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original) – January 19th

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original) – January 5th

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original) – January 12th

_________________________________________________________

Binge It!

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

_________________________________________________________

Get Scared

30 Days of Night

47 Meters Down

The Conjuring

_________________________________________________________

Save It For Later

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Caddyshack

Dallas Buyers Club

The Force

The Italian Job

Like Water for Chocolate

Marie Antoinette

Midnight in Paris

Strictly Ballroom

The Truman Show

Training Day

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

_________________________________________________________

Guilty Pleasure Watch

Bring It On

King Kong

Love Actually

National Treasure

_________________________________________________________

Say Goodbye

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Futurama (Seasons 7-10)

Grease

Gremlins

The Host

I Am Sam

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 14-17)

Licence to Drive

Lost (Seasons 1-5)

Made of Honor

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

Mean Girls

The Mighty Ducks

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

The Parent Trap

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)

Pokémon: XY (Seasons 1-2)

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw I-VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Sirens (Seasons 1-2)

The Secret Garden

Someone Like You

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

V/H/S

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln