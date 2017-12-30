The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2018

When it comes to Netflix, it’s really about the original programming, and January is no exception. The beginning of 2018 sees exciting new films by David Wain and Mike Flanagan, a new home for Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and one intriguing docu-series about food.
Having said that, there are still a handful of popcorn classics for our respective queues, from the entire Lethal Weapon franchise to The Godfather trilogy to, yes, Caddyshack. It’s a long list, but fortunately for you, we’ve broken it all down for your next TV party.
Take a look below.
Watch ASAP
A Futile and Stupid Gesture – January 26th – David Wain’s latest is a Netflix original comedy that captures the rise and fall of National Lampoon magazine.
Before I Wake – January 5th – Another Netflix original horror film by Gerald’s Game director Mike Flanagan.
The Shawshank Redemption – Or, according to The Losers’ Club, a story called, “Andy in the Slammer”.
Rotten – January 5th – A Netflix original docuseries about how food gets to our table. Things could get gross.
The Polka King – January 12th – Jack Black stars in this Netflix original comedy about real-life Polish-American polka band leader Jan Lewan.
Catch It or Catch Up
Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – January 19th
Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – January 1st
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original) – January 19th
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original) – January 5th
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original) – January 12th
Binge It!
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Get Scared
30 Days of Night
47 Meters Down
The Conjuring
Save It For Later
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Caddyshack
Dallas Buyers Club
The Force
The Italian Job
Like Water for Chocolate
Marie Antoinette
Midnight in Paris
Strictly Ballroom
The Truman Show
Training Day
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Guilty Pleasure Watch
Bring It On
King Kong
Love Actually
National Treasure
Say Goodbye
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Futurama (Seasons 7-10)
Grease
Gremlins
The Host
I Am Sam
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 14-17)
Licence to Drive
Lost (Seasons 1-5)
Made of Honor
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
Mean Girls
The Mighty Ducks
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
The Parent Trap
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)
Pokémon: XY (Seasons 1-2)
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw I-VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Sirens (Seasons 1-2)
The Secret Garden
Someone Like You
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
V/H/S
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln