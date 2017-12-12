The Cure announce 40th anniversary festival in London

Photo by Debi Del Grande

The Cure will mark their 40th anniversary as a band by throwing a one-day festival at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, July 7th, 2018.

A formidable roster of acts are confirmed to appear alongside The Cure, including Interpol, Slowdive, Ride, Goldfrapp, Editors, and The Twilight Sad, with even more names still to be announced.

The Cure’s own headlining set, their only European show in 2018, promises to be two hours in length. Needless to say, it sounds like must attend event for any fan of the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th and you can find more info here.