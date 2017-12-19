The first trailer for Ocean’s 8 arrives online: Watch

Ocean’s 8, the female-led spin-off to Warner Bros.’s Ocean’s 11 franchise, is set to hit theaters next June. In anticipation, the first trailer has been released.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

Hunger Games writer and director Gary Ross helms the project, with Ocean’s 11 director Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney both serving as producers. Clooney is also rumored to have a cameo role in the film, as does Ocean’s 8 co-star Matt Damon.

According to Ross, Ocean’s Eight will be a continuation of the original trilogy with Bullock playing the ex-con sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. The prize in question? A necklace from the Met Ball.

Ocean’s 8 arrives officially on June 8th, 2018.