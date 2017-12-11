The Land director Steven Caple Jr., not Sylvester Stallone, to helm Creed sequel

Photo by Matt Sayles

In October, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to announce that in addition to producing and acting in the sequel to 2015’s critically acclaimed Creed, he would also be directing. Turns out, however, that that won’t be the case. An exclusive from Variety reveals that “after talking it over with [star Michael B.] Jordan and the execs, they made the decision to find another director.” That director, it appears, is Steven Caple Jr., a young filmmaker you may know from IFC’s The Land and as the screenwriter of Will Smith and JAY-Z’s upcoming Emmett Till project.

Jordan, who is reprising his role as Adonis Creed, took to Twitter to announce his excitement:

Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. – our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story … coming at you November 2018. 👊🏾👊🏾 #Creed2 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 11, 2017

Caple will be directing a script from Stallone and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, and filming will commence in Philadelphia in March with Tessa Thompson also reprising her role as Bianca. There’s also talk that the villainous Ivan Drago may also be returning.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic franchise and to work with such great collaborators,” Caple tells Variety. “Mike, Sly, and Tessa are extraordinarily talented and bring something special to today’s culture. I look forward to joining the family and continuing the precedent set by this franchise’s alumni of incredible filmmakers.”