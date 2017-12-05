The National perform “The Day I Die” on Ellen: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

The National are the latest musical act to appear on Ellen, following the likes of St Vincent, HAIM, and Sam Smith. The indie rockers, whose new Sleep Well Beast album recently earned a Grammy nomination, doled out the buzzing single “The Day I Die”, accompanied by a glowing, amorphous backdrop. Replay the entire performance up above.

(Read: The National Are The Hardest Working Band In The World)

Sleep Well Beast, the group’s seventh to date, is one of the best LPs of the year. Over the last few weeks, The National shared the music video for “Dark Side of the Gym” as well as continued their love affair with FOX’s Bob’s Burgers with a new cover song. They have several more shows scheduled for the coming weeks; grab your tickets here.