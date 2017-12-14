The National share “Sleep Well Beast” video, announce Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati

Photo by Graham MacIndoe

The National have thus far gifted fans with four music videos for Sleep Well Beast, including “Day I Die”, “Guilty Party”, “Carin at the Liquor Store”. They’re back today with another, this time for the Grammy-nominated album’s moody title track.

As with the previous clips, the visual was directed by Casey Reas, with Graham MacIndoe, and features a pixelated mixture of colorful, shifting shapes, footage from the streets of Brooklyn, and portraits of the band. Check it out above.

Along with the clip, The National have announced their very own festival, Homecoming in Association with MusicNOW, set to take place in their hometown of Cincinnati on April 28th and 29th. Curated by the indie rockers themselves, the inaugural event will boast over 20 artists across two stages at Smale Park as well as venues around the city. The National will also stage two completely different shows over the two days, according to a press release.

Homecoming also promises special guests, city-wide exhibitions, and more surprises starting the evening of April 27th. Weekend passes go on sale tomorrow beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT here.

The National are hardly novices when it comes to founding and curating music festivals. Brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner have had a hand in such festivals as Eaux Claires, Boston Calling, and Copenhagen’s HAVEN Festival. In 2006, Bryce founded and curated the MusicNOW festival in Cincinnati.

“I think, as a band, we’ve always been collaborative, open to the outside, and that’s how we grow is by collaborating and having other experiences,” Aaron previously told Consequence of Sound of their many projects beyond The National. “Maybe it’s Bryce and I being twins — that we naturally collaborate with each other, so that’s kind of why a lot of these projects have happened.”