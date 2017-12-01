Menu
The Orwells share two new songs “Vanilla” and “What’s So Entertaining” : Stream

Consider it an early Christmas present from the young Chicago rockers

on December 01, 2017, 12:45pm
Photo by Ben Kaye

Chicago garage rockers The Orwells have had an exciting 2017, with the band having dropped their highly anticipated sophomore LP, Terrible Human Beingsin addition to scorching the earth at countless festivals in between tours with the likes of Weezer and the Pixies. Now, to put a cherry atop the year, the band just dropped two previously unheard tracks from the Terrible Human Beings sessions.

“Vanilla” is a reliably badass rocker riding atop an infectious classic rock riff, while “What’s So Entertaining” cranks up the volume with pummeling drums and a chorus that grasps at the rafters. Both were recorded with producer Jim Abbiss (Arctic Monkeys, Adele). Check them out below.

The Orwells are currently touring North America with the Pixies. See the full dates below.

The Orwells 2017 Tour Dates:
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
12/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *
12/08 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre *
12/09 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre *
12/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *
12/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater *
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

* = w/ Pixies

