The Phantom Tollbooth film adaptation in the works from Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum

The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster’s seminal children’s novel originally published in 1961, looks to enrapture an entirely new generation of imaginative youngsters with a new screen adaptation just announced by TriStar. Like the previous version of the film from 1970, this adaptation will combine live action and special effects.

The story follows a young boy named Milo who, through a tollbooth that mysteriously appears in his room, finds himself whisked off to a parallel universe where he must save a pair of princesses against a pair of warring kingdoms, Dictionopolis and Digitopolis.

Matt Shakman, an alum of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones, will helm the feature. Michael Vukadinovich, who’s currently working on an in-development Beetlejuice sequel, wrote the original draft, though Wreck-It Ralph 2‘s Phil Johnston just gave it a rewrite.

All we ask is that Jules Pfeiffer’s iconic illustrations from the original book find their way into what’s sure to be a cinematic feast for the eyes.