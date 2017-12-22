The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith to write Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated Star Trek film

Quentin Tarantino has tapped Mark L. Smith to pen the screenplay for his forthcoming Star Trek film.

Smith is best known for penning the Oscar-nominated film The Revenant, as well as the forthcoming World War 2 epic Overloard, which will be released by Paramount next year.

For Star Trek, Smith will be working off an R-rated vision pitched by Tarantino to Paramount. Tarantino intends to direct the film himself, but will leave the screenplay to Smith, as he himself will be busy directing his much-anticipated Charles Manson film this summer.

The as-yet-untitled Star Trek film will be produced by J.J. Abrams, who helmed the first two installments of the rebooted franchise.