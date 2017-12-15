The Social Experiment join Grace Weber on new song “Elated”: Stream

Rising soul singer Grace Weber and The Social Experiment previously worked together on “All We Got”, the opening track to Chance the Rapper’s stellar Coloring Book. Though a portion of it was originally written for Weber, at the end of the day, all turned out for the best — Weber even later earned a Grammy for her contributions to the song.

Now, Weber and The Social Experiment have reconvened, this time for the former’s upcoming debut album. Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale, and Nate Fox will be lending their producing talents to the record as well as their veteran knowledge. According to an interview with Billboard, that experience made for an especially fruitful time in the studio.

“We didn’t really talk that much about it in the beginning, we just started creating,” Weber noted. “I instantly felt this feeling of limitless potential and creativity, and my imagination opened up because there were no rules.”

One of the first tracks they worked on is lead single “Elated”. Jamila Woods, another Lil Chano associate, also came in later to help piece together the last few melodies that transformed the song from mere demo to actual single material. “Jamila was choosing a couple of [melodies]… that I don’t usually choose, in a really good way,” said Weber. “Those little rhythmic things helped me really, like, dance with the song.”

Check out the rich and soulful bliss of “Elated” below.