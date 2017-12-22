Mike Skinner returns with two new songs from The Streets, the project’s first music in six years: Stream

The Streets’ Mike Skinner announced back in October that he’d be reviving the acclaimed hip-hop project in 2018 for its first tour in six years. The comeback officially begins today, however, as Skinner has shared two new tracks from The Streets.

“Burn Bridges” and “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies” mark the project’s first new music since 2011’s Computers and Blues. The former song is a grimy, minimalist track about the dangers of letting minor slights spiral out of control. Meanwhile, the longer-titled cut sounds like classic Streets, a mix of skittering production and candid lyricism. Take a listen to both songs down below.

Find The Streets’ current European tour itinerary below. Hopefully, with the new music and new dates, there will be more to come from the long-absent hip-hop project next year.

The Streets 2018 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

04/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/17 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

04/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

04/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/27 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton