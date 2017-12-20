The Velvet Underground’s 50th anniversary to be celebrated with career-spanning vinyl box set

Photo via Michael Ochs Archives/UMG

In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground, Verve Records/UMe is releasing a career-spanning vinyl box set on February 23rd. Aptly dubbed The Velvet Underground, the collection boasts all four of the band’s full-lengths, along with their much fabled “lost” 1969 album and the debut LP of close collaborator Nico.

Assembled by Grammy-winning producer Bill Levinson, the limited-edition release includes their classic debut, 1967’s The Velvet Underground and Nico, highlighted by singles “Sunday Morning” and “I’m Waiting for the Man”. There’s also 1968’s White Light/White Heat, VU’s last record with co-founder John Cale, and their commercial breakthrough and final LP, Loaded from 1970. Nico’s first proper album, 1967’s Chelsea Girl, is also part of the set.

Of particular note is a recreation of the legendary rock outfit’s “lost” album, 1969. Possibly intended to be Lou Reed & co.’s fourth official LP, it was rumored to have been ultimately turned down by MGM. The album’s 20 tracks were originally recorded not long after their self-titled album and include titles like “Foggy Nation”, “Ride Into the Sun”, and “I Can’t Stand It”. While some of these recordings have been released before, this is the first time they’ve been collected on vinyl in this 2LP format; additionally, they come padded with bonus tracks circa 1968, such as “Hey Mr. Rain” and “Stephanie Says”.

All six LPs will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and encased in a special black slipcase. The box set is also packaged with an exclusive 48-page booklet comprised of a new foreword written by founding member Moe Tucker, old photos, and lyrics. Only 1000 copies of the box set will be released; pre-orders have begun here.

The Velvet Underground and Nico (March 1967):

Side One

01. Sunday Morning

02. I’m Waiting For The Man

03. Femme Fatale

04. Venus In Furs

05. Run Run Run

06. All Tomorrow’s Parties

Side Two

01. Heroin

02. There She Goes Again

03. I’ll Be Your Mirror

04. The Black Angel’s Death Song

05. European Son

Nico: Chelsea Girl (October 1967):

Side One

01. The Fairest of the Seasons

02. These Days

03. Little Sister

04. Winter Song

05. It Was A Pleasure Then

Side Two

01. Chelsea Girls

02. I’ll Keep It With Mine

03. Somewhere There’s a Feather

04. Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

05. Eulogy To Lenny Bruce

White Light/White Heat (January 1968):

Side One

01. White Light/White Heat

02. The Gift

03. Lady Godiva’s Operation

04. There She Comes Now

Side Two

01. I Heard Her Call My Name

02. Sister Ray

The Velvet Underground (March 1969):

Side One

01. Candy Says

02. What Goes On

03. Some Kinda Love

04. Pale Blue Eyes

05. Jesus

Side Two

01. Beginning To See The Light

02. I’m Set Free

03. That’s The Story Of My Life

04. The Murder Mystery

05. After Hours

1969 (recorded May – October 1969):

Side One

01. Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix)

02. One Of The Days (2014 mix)

03. Lisa Says (2014 mix)

04. I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix)

05. Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)

Side Two

01. I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix)

02. She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix)

03. We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix)

04. I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix)

05. Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)

Side Three

01. Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix)

02. Ocean (original 1969 mix)

03. Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix)

04. Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)

Side Four – Bonus Tracks

01. Hey Mr. Rain (version one)

02. Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version)

03. Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix)

04. Stephanie Says (original mix)

05. Hey Mr. Rain (version two)

06. Beginning To See The Light (early version)

Loaded (November 1970):

Side One

01. Who Loves The Sun

02. Sweet Jane

03. Rock & Roll

04. Cool It Down

05. New Age

Side Two

01. Head Held High

02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

03. I Found A Reason

04. Train Round The Bend

05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’