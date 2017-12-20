The Velvet Underground’s 50th anniversary to be celebrated with career-spanning vinyl box set

Photo via Michael Ochs Archives/UMG
In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground, Verve Records/UMe is releasing a career-spanning vinyl box set on February 23rd. Aptly dubbed The Velvet Underground, the collection boasts all four of the band’s full-lengths, along with their much fabled “lost” 1969 album and the debut LP of close collaborator Nico.
Assembled by Grammy-winning producer Bill Levinson, the limited-edition release includes their classic debut, 1967’s The Velvet Underground and Nico, highlighted by singles “Sunday Morning” and “I’m Waiting for the Man”. There’s also 1968’s White Light/White Heat, VU’s last record with co-founder John Cale, and their commercial breakthrough and final LP, Loaded from 1970. Nico’s first proper album, 1967’s Chelsea Girl, is also part of the set.
Of particular note is a recreation of the legendary rock outfit’s “lost” album, 1969. Possibly intended to be Lou Reed & co.’s fourth official LP, it was rumored to have been ultimately turned down by MGM. The album’s 20 tracks were originally recorded not long after their self-titled album and include titles like “Foggy Nation”, “Ride Into the Sun”, and “I Can’t Stand It”. While some of these recordings have been released before, this is the first time they’ve been collected on vinyl in this 2LP format; additionally, they come padded with bonus tracks circa 1968, such as “Hey Mr. Rain” and “Stephanie Says”.
All six LPs will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and encased in a special black slipcase. The box set is also packaged with an exclusive 48-page booklet comprised of a new foreword written by founding member Moe Tucker, old photos, and lyrics. Only 1000 copies of the box set will be released; pre-orders have begun here.
The Velvet Underground and Nico (March 1967):
Side One
01. Sunday Morning
02. I’m Waiting For The Man
03. Femme Fatale
04. Venus In Furs
05. Run Run Run
06. All Tomorrow’s Parties
Side Two
01. Heroin
02. There She Goes Again
03. I’ll Be Your Mirror
04. The Black Angel’s Death Song
05. European Son
Nico: Chelsea Girl (October 1967):
Side One
01. The Fairest of the Seasons
02. These Days
03. Little Sister
04. Winter Song
05. It Was A Pleasure Then
Side Two
01. Chelsea Girls
02. I’ll Keep It With Mine
03. Somewhere There’s a Feather
04. Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
05. Eulogy To Lenny Bruce
White Light/White Heat (January 1968):
Side One
01. White Light/White Heat
02. The Gift
03. Lady Godiva’s Operation
04. There She Comes Now
Side Two
01. I Heard Her Call My Name
02. Sister Ray
The Velvet Underground (March 1969):
Side One
01. Candy Says
02. What Goes On
03. Some Kinda Love
04. Pale Blue Eyes
05. Jesus
Side Two
01. Beginning To See The Light
02. I’m Set Free
03. That’s The Story Of My Life
04. The Murder Mystery
05. After Hours
1969 (recorded May – October 1969):
Side One
01. Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix)
02. One Of The Days (2014 mix)
03. Lisa Says (2014 mix)
04. I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix)
05. Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)
Side Two
01. I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix)
02. She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix)
03. We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix)
04. I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix)
05. Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)
Side Three
01. Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix)
02. Ocean (original 1969 mix)
03. Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix)
04. Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)
Side Four – Bonus Tracks
01. Hey Mr. Rain (version one)
02. Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version)
03. Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix)
04. Stephanie Says (original mix)
05. Hey Mr. Rain (version two)
06. Beginning To See The Light (early version)
Loaded (November 1970):
Side One
01. Who Loves The Sun
02. Sweet Jane
03. Rock & Roll
04. Cool It Down
05. New Age
Side Two
01. Head Held High
02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill
03. I Found A Reason
04. Train Round The Bend
05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’