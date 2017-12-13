Thom Yorke debuts new song “I Am A Very Rude Person” at rare solo show: Video + Setlist

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has embarked on a brief solo tour ahead of his appearance at Houston’s Day For Night Festival this weekend. The first of these shows took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night and featured a 15-song setlist packed with new or unreleased music.

According to a printed setlist, Yorke debuted two new songs entitled, “I Am A Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays”. Additionally, “Two Feet Off the Ground”, which soundtracked a Rag & Bone runway show in 2015, received its live debut. He also played several unreleased tracks that had previously been performed live in concert, including “Impossible Knots”, “Not the News”, and “Traffic”.

You can watch a Periscope recording of the concert here, and find footage of “I Am A Very Rude Person” above. Additional footage of “Two Feet Off the Ground” is embedded below.

For the performance, Yorke was joined onstage by Radiohead producer and longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich. See the full setlist below.

Setlist:

The Clock

A Brain in a Bottle

Impossible Knots (Unreleased)

I Am a Very Rude Person (Live debut; world premiere)

Two Feet Off the Ground (Live debut)

Amok (Atoms for Peace song)

Not the News (Unreleased)

Truth Ray

Traffic (Unreleased)

Twist (Unreleased)

Pink Section -> Nose Grows Some

Cymbal Rush

Saturdays (Live debut; world premiere)

Encore:

Interference (First time since 2012)

Thom Yorke 2017 Tour Dates:

12/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

Yorke released his last solo album, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, in 2014. That album, along with the rest of Yorke’s solo discography, recently became available on Spotify. Next year, he’s set to make his film scoring debut with Susprisia and he’ll also tour briefly with Radiohead. Speaking of Radiohead, did you hear they were snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?