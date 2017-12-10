Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Thom Yorke meets BB-8 at Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Radiohead frontman walks the red carpet at last night's premiere in Los Angeles

by
on December 10, 2017, 12:05pm
0 comments

Star Wars: The Last Jedi received its world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and Thom Yorke was among the celebrities on hand. The Radiohead frontman walked the red carpet and got a chance to meet BB-8. Unfortunately, I don’t speak bleep blop, but it sure looks like Thom is asking BB-8 to cameo on LP10.

star wars thom Thom Yorke meets BB 8 at Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th. Yesterday Yorke’s solo catalog was finally made available on Spotify, and in April, Radiohead will embark on a Latin American tour.

Previous Story
SZA performs “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” on SNL: Watch
No comments
More Stories