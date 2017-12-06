TIME’s Person of the Year are “The Silence Breakers” of #MeToo movement

TIME Magazine has revealed its 2017 Person of the Year — congratulations, Donald Trump! You made it!

The President is mentioned eight times (!) — both as an alleged predator and as a reason to speak up — in TIME’s article lauding the “Silence Breakers.” Yep, it appears the president was (again) lying when he said he declined TIME’s offer to be Person of the Year.

Instead, the women responsible for the ongoing reckoning on sexual harassment and misconduct received the accolade. TIME highlighted number of prominent advocates for their efforts: the cover features Ashley Judd, who helped bring down Harvey Weinstein; and Taylor Swift, who was victorious in her lawsuit against a radio DJ who she said groped her. Fellow victims/advocates including actresses Rose McGowan, Selma Blair, and Alyssa Milano, actor Terry Crews, and activist Tarana Burke, who’s responsible for creating the viral #MeToo hashtag, are also interviewed for the piece.

In explaining the magazine’s choice, TIME editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote,

“The galvanizing actions of the women on our cover—Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Taylor Swift and Isabel Pascual—along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s…

For giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable, the Silence Breakers are the 2017 Person of the Year.”

Read the full article here.