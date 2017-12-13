Tom Morello has heard the new Tool album

Tool drummer Danny Carey promised fans that the band’s hotly anticipated new album would finally hit shelves in 2018, but stopped short of giving a more specific timeframe. Frontman Maynard James Keenan didn’t confirm or deny the LP news, instead choosing to respond with… well, quite literally a burp.

Now, Tom Morello has chimed in on the churning Tool Album News Cycle, claiming to have heard new music from the forthcoming record. “Had the honor of being the first outsider to hear new #TOOL music today!!” the former Rage Against the Machine guitarist gushed on Instagram, alongside a picture of him and some Tool members inside a studio.

“Still just instrumentals but sounded epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool,” Morello continued. “Really great. So excited to hear the record when it’s finished.” And there you have it, the very first album review of the new Tool album. The hype is now officially in overdrive.

Check out the Instagram post below.

Previously, Keenan attributed the album’s delay to his bandmates’ indecisiveness. “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write. Their process is very analytical,” Keenan explained in an interview published over the summer. A representative for the band told Consequence of Sound that “as of now there is no release date.”

Tool’s last proper album came in 2006 with 10,000 Days.