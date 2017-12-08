Tommy Wiseau is too busy to direct a Star Wars movie

Thanks to James Franco’s origin film The Disaster Artist, writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau has reentered the spotlight for his historically awful black comedy The Room. To capitalize on the newfound attention, Wiseau recently joined Twitter to promote double feature showings of the movies in conjunction with The Disaster Artist’s widespread release. Naturally, he’s been fielding fan questions and has let it be known that although he’s too busy to direct movies, he’s open to starring in any number of blockbuster films, including Star Wars.

When asked by a fan whether he’d be interested in directing a Star Wars movie, Wiseau replied, “Yes! Absolutely! but I am very busy, so I would prefer to act.” He also put out a call for the Star Wars bigwigs to contact him by linking to his website.

(Read: Artist or Disaster: Let’s Assess the James Franco You Haven’t Seen)

Wiseau was also asked whether he would direct a movie for DC and Warner Brothers and gave a similar answer about preferring to act at this time. Clearly, Wiseau has a high opinion of his acting abilties, as he also expressed interest in playing the next James Bond.

Whatever happens, Wiseau has already made a pitch for his Star Wars cameo only needing a single line: “Oh, hi, Mark.”

Check out the tweets below.

Yes! Absolutely! but I am very busy, so I would prefer to act.#StarWars can contact me -> https://t.co/tQUEyFfJOW https://t.co/96aoGEIyo9 — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 5, 2017

Yes, of course, but I would prefer to act at this time. https://t.co/lNbyHfWHqq — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 5, 2017

Oh, hi, Mark. Put me in the next Star Wars. https://t.co/orYSYpKK7z — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 7, 2017

Wiseau’s next official project is Best F(r)iends, an upcoming film which reunites him with Greg Sestero, who played Mark in The Room and wrote the behind-the-scenes memoir from which The Disaster Artist tooks its name and inspiration. Check out the trailer below.