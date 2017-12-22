Travis Scott and Quavo drop collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho: Stream

Travis Scott and Quavo have unveiled their new collaborative project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The 13-track album boasts collaborations with Quavo’s Migos groupmates Takeoff and Offset. Additionally, famed illustrator Ralph Steadman, best known for his work with Hunter S. Thomspon, created the album’s artwork. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify below:
Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho follows Scott’s 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Migos’ Grammy-nominated Culture, which was released in January of this year. Scott was featured on the Culture track “Kelly Price”.
Update: According to a press release, Scott and Quavo will perform as a duo for the first time ever live on national television on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 9th.
Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho Tracklist:
01. Modern Slavery
02. Black & Chinese
03. Eye 2 Eye (feat. Takeoff)
04. Motorcycle Patched
05. Huncho Jack
06. Saint
07. Go
08. Dubai Shit (feat. Offset)
09. Saint Lauren Mask
10. Moon Rock
11. How U Feel
12. Where U From
13. Best Man