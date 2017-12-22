Travis Scott and Quavo drop collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho: Stream

Travis Scott and Quavo have unveiled their new collaborative project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The 13-track album boasts collaborations with Quavo’s Migos groupmates Takeoff and Offset. Additionally, famed illustrator Ralph Steadman, best known for his work with Hunter S. Thomspon, created the album’s artwork. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify below:

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho follows Scott’s 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Migos’ Grammy-nominated Culture, which was released in January of this year. Scott was featured on the Culture track “Kelly Price”.

Update: According to a press release, Scott and Quavo will perform as a duo for the first time ever live on national television on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 9th.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho Tracklist:

01. Modern Slavery

02. Black & Chinese

03. Eye 2 Eye (feat. Takeoff)

04. Motorcycle Patched

05. Huncho Jack

06. Saint

07. Go

08. Dubai Shit (feat. Offset)

09. Saint Lauren Mask

10. Moon Rock

11. How U Feel

12. Where U From

13. Best Man