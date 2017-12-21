Travis Scott and Quavo got illustrator Ralph Steadman to design their new album art

Photos by Catlin Miller (Quavo) and Philip Cosores (Travis Scott)

Between the two of them, Travis Scott and Quavo have worked with just about every big name there is in the rap game. 21 Savage, Miguel, Metro Boomin, Pharrell, Zaytoven, Nicki Minaj — you name ’em, Scott and the Migos member have recorded with ’em. Now, they’re teaming up for a new joint album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, and they’ve brought along a collaborator that’s surprising even for them: illustrator Ralph Steadman.

The 81-year-old Steadman is perhaps best known for his work with Hunter S. Thompson, including doing the illustrations for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. He’s now created all the artwork for Scott and Quavo’s new record, which has yet to receive a release date. The MCs did post a few previews of Steadman’s contributions, however, which you can check out below.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho follows Scott's 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Migos' Grammy-nominated Culture.