Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Travis Scott and Quavo got illustrator Ralph Steadman to design their new album art

Legendary Hunter S. Thompson artist has done the artwork for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho

by
on December 21, 2017, 9:45am
1 comment

Photos by Catlin Miller (Quavo) and Philip Cosores (Travis Scott)

Between the two of them, Travis Scott and Quavo have worked with just about every big name there is in the rap game. 21 Savage, Miguel, Metro Boomin, Pharrell, Zaytoven, Nicki Minaj — you name ’em, Scott and the Migos member have recorded with ’em. Now, they’re teaming up for a new joint album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, and they’ve brought along a collaborator that’s surprising even for them: illustrator Ralph Steadman.

The 81-year-old Steadman is perhaps best known for his work with Hunter S. Thompson, including doing the illustrations for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. He’s now created all the artwork for Scott and Quavo’s new record, which has yet to receive a release date. The MCs did post a few previews of Steadman’s contributions, however, which you can check out below.

M E R R Y X M A S

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Merry Christmas

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho follows Scott’s 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnightCulture and Migos’ Grammy-nominated .

Previous Story
Cardi B gets interviewed, Erykah Badu performs Fela Kuti medley on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard share new track “The Last Oasis”: Stream
1 comment
More Stories