Alan Vega tribute concert to feature Suicide bandmate Martin Rev, The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, and more

Suicide frontman Alan Vega passed away in the summer of 2016, but the proto-punk innovator’s music continues to inspire. Next month, a group of noted musicians will get together to celebrate Vega’s life and work with a special tribute concert.

“Suicide Sally,” a Celebration of the Music of Suicide and Alan Vega is set for January 25th at New York City’s Bowery Electric. DJ/Cat Power’s musical director Mr. Pharmacist (aka Gregg Foreman) and Jesse Malin will host the event. Vega’s Suicide cohort Martin Rev will also be on hand alongside Ric Ocasek of The Cars, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Vega’s son Dante, and his wife/collaborator, Liz Lamere. Other guests include Kid Congo (The Cramps, Gun Club), Bob Bert (Sonic Youth), Cynthia Sley (Bush Tetras), JG Thirlwell (Foetus), Ben Vaughn, Johnny Aries (The Drums), Peter Zaremba (Fleshtones), and Palmyra Delran.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketfly. More artists will be announced soon, and you can find the complete list of current guests below.