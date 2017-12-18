Troubled rapper XXXTentacion currently faces 15 felony charges and serious jail time

In October 2016, XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Onfroy) was hit with charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. The accusations stemmed from a series of alleged attacks against his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, which were detailed in a disturbingly graphic piece of testimony obtained by Pitchfork.

Now, the Florida rapper is facing even more serious jail time, as a total of 15 felony charges have been handed down by prosecutors. A majority of these newer charges have to do with witness tampering and witness harassment, stemming from a document Onfroy filed earlier this month. The document came from that same ex-girlfriend, according to the rapper, and asked that all the charges against him be dropped. However, prosecutors believe Onfroy had illegally coerced the ex-girlfriend into signing the document.

As TMZ reports, authorities claim Onfroy engaged in witness tampering and harassment from behind bars via multiple phone calls. The calls were all recorded as part of normal prison procedure and will reportedly be used as evidence against the musician. Since these new felony charges have been filed, Onfroy has been jailed and will be held without bail until his trial. If found guilty on all 15 charges, Onfroy could be looking at decades in the slammer.

Earlier this year, XXXTentacion signed with Capitol Music Group for a deal valued at $6 million, according to Billboard. Given his ongoing legal problems, it remains to be seen whether any music is actually released as part of the deal.