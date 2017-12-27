Trump-loving singer Joy Villa accuses former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault

Delusional Trump supporters across the globe are content with believing that any woman who would accuse a Republican of sexual assault is just a George Soros-funded shill. How, then, will they explain recent accusations from singer Joy Villa, a MAGA enthusiast who just accused former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of groping her during a gathering at the Trump International Hotel?

Villa, who drew headlines when she wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to the 2017 Grammy Awards, told The Hollywood Reporter that Lewandowski smacked her on the behind twice “extremely hard” during a public event, the second time after she told him to stop. She describes the incident as “disgusting and shocking and demeaning.” As a result, she’s filed a sexual assault complaint and plans to meet with police in Washington, DC next week.

“I didn’t know him at all,” Villa said about Lewandowski. “I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust.”

In a recent tweet from Villa that shows a picture of the pair “seconds before” the alleged incident, Lewandowski looks positively tanked.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

“I was initially fearful to come forward with this,” she said, noting that she feared both backlash and embarrassment.

“I did nothing wrong,” Villa continued. “I realized if he’s not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

In addition to perpetuating and encouraging many of our president’s most vile behaviors, Lewandowski was previously charged with misdemeanor battery after an altercation involving a female reporter in 2016. Those charges were later dropped; here’s hoping these ones aren’t.